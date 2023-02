YOUTH ART EXHIBITION OPENS AT SC ART CENTER

THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER IS CELEBRATING YOUTH ART MONTH WITH THE 34TH ANNUAL YOUTH ART EXHIBITION FROM NOW UNTIL APRIL 9TH.

ART CENTER EDUCATION COORDINATOR KIM ALBRACHT SAYS THIS YEAR’S EXHIBITION FEATURES 69 WORKS OF ART FROM MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENTS IN GRADES SIX THROUGH EIGHT FROM 15 SCHOOLS.

SHE SAYS FOR MOST, IT WILL BE THE FIRST TIME THEIR ART HAS BEEN ON PUBLIC DISPLAY:

ALBRACHT SAYS SHELBY PRINDAVILLE, HEAD OF VISUAL ARTS AT MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY, WAS THE JUROR FOR THE SHOW AND HAD TO CHOOSE FROM OVER 300 OUTSTANDING SUBMISSIONS:

A PUBLIC OPENING RECEPTION WILL BE HELD SUNDAY FROM 1:30 TO 3:00 P.M. AT THE ART CENTER WITH AWARDS PRESENTED AT 2 P.M.