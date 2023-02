SOUTH DAKOTA TRANSPORTATION OFFICIALS SAY ALL SECTIONS OF INTERSTATES 29 AND 90 ARE RE-OPENED AFTER THEY WERE SHUT DOWN DUE TO THE SNOW STORM THIS WEEK.

ALL TRAVEL ADVISORIES HAVE BEEN LIFTED IN THE STATE.

HURON RECEIVED THE MOST SNOW IN SOUTH DAKOTA, SIXTEEN INCHES, MADISON RECEIVED 15-AND-A-HALF INCHES AND SALEM RECEIVED 15 INCHES.

JUST OVER A FOOT OF SNOW FELL IN SIOUX FALLS, PIERRE GOT TEN INCHES OF SNOW, AND RAPID CITY LOGGED ABOUT NINE.

Photo by SD State Patrol