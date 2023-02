RICKETTS SAYS UKRAINE WILL CONTINUE TO HAVE U.S. SUPPORT

IT’S BEEN ONE-YEAR SINCE RUSSIA BEGAN MILITARY ATTACKS IN AN INVASION OF UKRAINE.

NEBRASKA U.S. SENATOR PETE RICKETTS SERVES ON THE SENATE FOREIGN RELATIONS COMMITTEE MONITORING THE ONGOING CONFLICT:

UKR6 OC……HAVE ENDURED. :15

RICKETTS IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNED ABOUT THE CIVILIAN POPULATION AFFECTED BY THE WAR:

UKR7 OC…..SOLIDARITY. :15

RICKETTS SAYS THE UKRAINIAN PEOPLE WILL CONTINUE TO HAVE THE SUPPORT AND PRAYERS OF AMERICA,