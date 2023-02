X’S NAME NEW VP-GENERAL MANAGER

THE SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS HAVE HIRED TOM BACKEMEYER AS THE BASEBALL CLUB’S NEW VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER.

BACKEMEYER HAS A SOLID BACKGROUND IN BASEBALL, AND SPENT THE LAST TWO SEASONS AS THE EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF THE VANCOUVER CANADIANS.

HE BRINGS MORE THAN 20 YEARS OF MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL EXPERIENCE TO THE EXPLORERS, INCLUDING STINTS WITH THE NASHVILLE SOUNDS, RANCHO CUCAMONGA QUAKES AND FRESNO GRIZZLIES,

BACKEMEYER WAS NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF THE EVERETT AQUA SOX IN 2009, WHERE HE LED A FRANCHISE TURNAROUND ACROSS ALL CATEGORIES AS WELL AS HOSTING THE NORTHWEST LEAGUE ALL-STAR GAME IN 2013.IN 2015,

HE ALSO SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT OF THE LANCASTER JETHAWKS.

BACKEMEYER IS A LINCOLN, NEBRASKA NATIVE.

THE SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS BEGIN THEIR 31ST SEASON AT LEWIS AND CLARK PARK ON FRIDAY, MAY 12TH AGAINST THE KANSAS CITY MONARCHS.