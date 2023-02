WINNAVEGAS TO HOST LAST BEAR MOON TRIBAL CELEBRATION

THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE OF NEBRASKA WILL HOLD THE LAST BEAR MOON CELEBRATION POWWOW THIS SATURDAY INSIDE THE EVENTS CENTER AT THE WINNAVEGAS CASINO IN SLOAN.

SPOKESMAN GARAN COONS SAYS THE GRAND WINTER CELEBRATION RETURNS TO WINNAVEGAS FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC:

COONS SAYS THE CELEBRATION WILL FEATURE TRIBAL DANCERS, SINGERS AND OTHER PARTICIPANTS, AND GUESTS:

THE LAST BEAR MOON IS A SIGNIFICANT EVENT IN WINNEBAGO CULTURE:

THE CELEBRATION BEGINS ON SATURDAY AT 11:30AM WITH THE AFTERNOON GRAND ENTRY STARTING AT 1PM.