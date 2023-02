SIOUX CITY POLICE LOOKING TO RECRUIT MORE OFFICERS

A RECRUITING EFFORT TO ADD NEW OFFICERS IS UNDERWAY BY THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT.

SGT. TOM GILL SAYS APPLICANTS WITH A HIGH SCHOOL DIPLOMA, G-E-D OR 2 YEAR DEGREE ARE NOW ELIGIBLE TO APPLY:

THE STARTING PAY IS AROUND $62,000 A YEAR.

GILL SAYS IF YOU DO HAVE A FOUR YEAR COLLEGE DEGREE AND JOIN THE DEPARTMENT, YOUR STARTING BASE PAY WILL BE HIGHER:

GILL SAYS MILITARY VETERANS AND COLLEGE ATHLETES ARE AMONG THE RECRUITS THE DEPARTMENT IS ALSO LOOKING AT.

SGT. GILL ALSO PLANS ON VISITING SEVERAL OTHER LOCAL CAMPUSES IN THE NEAR FUTURE SUCH AS BRIAR CLIFF, NORTHWESTERN AND DORDT.

SIOUX CITY CURRENTLY HAS 19 FEMALE PATROL OFFICERS, SO WOMEN ARE ALSO ENCOURAGED TO LOOK INTO A LAW ENFORCEMENT CAREER.

THE APPLICATION PERIOD ENDS MARCH 26TH WITH WRITTEN AND PHYSICAL AGILITY TESTING APRIL 22ND AT WESTERN IOWA TECH.

APPLICANTS MAY ATTEND AN ORIENTATION APRIL 3RD AT WIT FOR A PREVIEW OF THE TESTING.