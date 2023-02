PILLEN PUSHES FOR HIGHWAY BOND ISSUE

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN TESTIFIED BEFORE THE STATE SENATE REVENUE COMMITTEE IN SUPPORT OF LB-706.

THAT BILL WOULD CLEAR THE WAY FOR THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION TO EXERCISE BONDING AUTHORITY TO ACCELERATE COMPLETION OF HIGHWAY CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS THAT ARE IDENTIFIED IN THE BUILD NEBRASKA ACT.

PILLEN SAID ITS AN IMPORTANT PART OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT FOR THE STATE:

PILLEN SAYS THE HIGHWAY PROJECTS ARE CRITICALLY NEEDED:

WITH AN AMENDMENT, LB-706 WOULD AUTHORIZE THE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION TO ISSUE HIGHWAY BONDS UP TO $450 MILLION IN PRINCIPLE WITH $35 MILLION IN ANNUAL DEBT SERVICE FOR A PERIOD OF NOT MORE THAN 19 YEARS.

IT REQUIRES BONDS BE ISSUED PRIOR TO JUNE OF 2029 AND PAID OFF NO LATER THAN JUNE OF 2042.

