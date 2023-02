NORFOLK TEEN DIES IN WAYNE COUNTY TWO VEHICLE CRASH

A TWO VEHICLE CRASH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA HAS CLAIMED THE LIFE OF ONE OF THE DRIVERS.

THE WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED SHORTLY BEFORE 4 P.M. ON HIGHWAY 35 APPROXIMATELY FOUR MILES SOUTH OF WINSIDE.

THE SHERIFF SAYS WEATHER CONDITIONS CONTRIBUTED TO A SOUTHBOUND VEHICLE COLLIDING WITH A NORTHBOUND VEHICLE THERE.

ONE DRIVER WAS TRANSPORTED TO A MEDICAL FACILITY FOR TREATMENT OF HIS INJURIES AND WAS RELEASED.

THE OTHER DRIVER WAS PRONOUNCED DECEASED AT THE SCENE.

HE WAS NOT WEARING A SEAT BELT WHEN THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED.

A FAMILY FRIEND HAS ESTABLISHED A GO FUND ME PAGE FOR THE VICTIM AND IDENTIFIED HIM AS 14-YEAR-OLD PRESTON HAASE OF NORFOLK.