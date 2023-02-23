NICK BROOKS – PROMISE BOYS

Author: Nick Brooks

Book: PROMISE BOYS

Publishing: Henry Holt and Co. (BYR) (January 31, 2023)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

A blockbuster, dark academia mystery about three teens of color who must investigate their principal’s murder to clear their own names―this page-turning thriller is perfect for fans of Karen McManus, Jason Reynolds, Angie Thomas, and Holly Jackson.

“Thrilling, captivating, and blade-sharp.” ―Karen M. McManus, #1 New York Times bestselling author of One of Us Is Lying

“A brilliant pulls-no-punches mystery.” ―Adam Silvera, #1 New York Times bestselling author of They Both Die at the End

The prestigious Urban Promise Prep school might look pristine on the outside, but deadly secrets lurk within. When the principal ends up murdered on school premises and the cops come sniffing around, a trio of students―J.B., Ramón, and Trey―emerge as the prime suspects. They had the means, they had the motive―and they may have had the murder weapon. But with all three maintaining their innocence, they must band together to track down the real killer before they are arrested. Or is the true culprit hiding among them?

Find out who killed Principal Moore in Nick Brooks’s murder mystery, Promise Boys―The Hate U Give meets One of Us Is Lying.