NEBRASKA LAWMAKERS CONSIDER A VAPE PRODUCT TAX

NEBRASKA LAWMAKERS ARE CONSIDERING MAKING IT MORE COSTLY TO USE VAPING PRODUCTS.

THE REVENUE COMMITTEE HEARD TESTIMONY ON A PROPOSAL TO IMPOSE A STATE EXCISE TAX ON VAPING PRODUCTS SOLD IN THE STATE.

LB-584, INTRODUCED BY SENATOR JANA HUGHES OF SEWARD, WOULD IMPOSE A TAX ON THE SELLING OR DEALING OF ELECTRONIC NICOTINE DELIVERY SYSTEMS AT A RATE OF 5 CENTS PER MILLILITER OF CONSUMABLE MATERIAL BEGINNING JULY 1ST.

HUGHES SAID SHE WOULD INTRODUCE AN AMENDMENT THAT INSTEAD WOULD TAX THOSE MATERIALS BASED ON THEIR WHOLESALE PRICE TO MAKE THE BILL EASIER FOR RETAILERS TO IMPLEMENT.

SHE SAID THE USE OF ELECTRONIC CIGARETTES HAS EXPLODED AMONG NEBRASKA YOUTH IN RECENT YEARS, REVERSING DECADES OF PROGRESS IN REDUCING UNDERAGE NICOTINE USE.

HUGHES SAYS INCREASING THE PRICE OF VAPING PRODUCTS COULD DISCOURAGE TEENAGE USE, AS IT HAS FOR CIGARETTES..

THE STATE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE ESTIMATES THAT THE BILL WOULD INCREASE STATE GENERAL FUND REVENUE BY $1.3 MILLION IN FISCAL YEAR 2023-24 AND $1.5 MILLION IN FY2024-25.

THE REVENUE COMMITTEE HAS TAKEN NO IMMEDIATE ACTION ON THE BILL.