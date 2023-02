IOWA LAWMAKERS MULL DEATH PENALTY REINSTATEMENT

A BILL TO REINSTATE THE DEATH PENALTY IN A LIMITED NUMBER OF CASES IS NOW ELIGIBLE FOR DEBATE IN THE IOWA SENATE.

THE BILL WOULD MAKE THOSE CONVICTED OF KIDNAPPING, RAPING AND MURDERING A PERSON UNDER THE AGE OF 18 ELIGIBLE FOR A DEATH SENTENCE.

REPUBLICAN SENATOR JULIAN GARRETT OF INDIANOLA, A RETIRED ATTORNEY, WOULD VOTE TO MAKE THE DEATH PENALTY AN OPTION IN FAR MORE CASES.

SENATOR JANICE WEINER, A DEMOCRAT FROM IOWA CITY, SAYS IT’S AN INTERNATIONAL EMBARRASSMENT THAT SOME U.S. STATES STILL HAVE THE DEATH PENALTY.

THE BILL CLEARED THE SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE ON A 10-TO-EIGHT VOTE.

REPUBLICAN REPRESENTATIVE STEVEN HOLT OF DENISON CHAIRS THE HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE.

HE SAYS HE COULD SUPPORT THE DEATH PENALTY ON MORAL GROUNDS. BUT SAYS IT’S IMPRACTICAL BECAUSE THE DRUGS TO ADMINISTER A LETHAL INJECTION ARE HARD TO FIND AND THE COST OF SENTENCING SOMEONE TO SPEND THE REST OF THEIR LIFE IN PRISON IS FAR LESS THAN THE COURT COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH APPEALS TO A DEATH SENTENCE AND THE EXPENSE OF MAINTAINING A DEATH ROW IN THE STATE’S PRISON SYSTEM.

