WEST HIGH TEACHER PICKED FOR GOLDEN APPLE AWARD

A WEST HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER IS THE FEBRUARY RECIPIENT OF KSCJ’S GOLDEN APPLE AWARD.

BEN NELSON HAS BEEN TEACHING FOR MORE THAN 12 YEARS AND WORKS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS STUDENTS IN GRADES 9 THROUGH 12 AT WEST.

THOSE WHO NOMINATED HIM FOR THE HONOR SAY HE IS ALWAYS AVAILABLE FOR THE STUDENTS. CONSTANTLY MOVING FROM ONE STUDENT TO THE NEXT.

HE RARELY TAKES A LUNCH BREAK AND GOING ABOVE AND BEYOND DOESN’T ADEQUATELY DESCRIBE WHAT HE DOES.

MR. NELSON MAKES HIMSELF AVAILABLE IN HIS PERSONAL TIME OUTSIDE OF SCHOOL AND IN THE SUMMER FOR HIS STUDENTS.

ONE OF HIS STUDENTS SAID WHEN HER CAT PASSED AWAY, SHE WAS DEPRESSED ABOUT IT.

NELSON NOTICED HER GRADES WERE DROPPING SO HE ASKED IF I HAD A PICTURE OF MY CAT AND IF I COULD EMAIL IT TO HIM.

3 DAYS LATER HE PULLED ME ASIDE AND GAVE ME A FRAMED CANVAS PICTURE OF MY CAT.

WHEN I COULDN’T COMMUNICATE MY FEELINGS TO MY OTHER TEACHERS IF I WAS ANXIOUS, WORRIED OR MAD, MR. NELSON BROUGHT IN A REVERSABLE LITTLE OCTOPUS SO THAT I COULD TURN IT INSIDE OUT DURING MY CLASSES TO LET TEACHERS KNOW IF I WAS FRUSTRATED.

MR. NELSON IS THE BEST THING THAT HAS HAPPENED TO ME SCHOOL-WISE.

NELSON IS NOW A FINALIST FOR THE GOLDEN APPLE TEACHER OF THE YEAR AWARD.