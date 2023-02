SOUTH SIOUX SNOW EMERGENCY TAKES EFFECT AT 5 P.M. WEDNESDAY

SOUTH SIOUX CITY’S PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT HAS DECLARED A SNOW EMERGENCY FOR THAT CITY FROM 5 P.M. TODAY (WEDS) UNTIL 5 P.M.THURSDAY.

THAT MEANS PARKING IS PROHIBITED ON THE DESIGNATED SNOW EMERGENCY ROUTES THAT ARE PERMANENTLY MARKED WITH SIGNAGE.

VEHICLES MAY BE TOWED IF PARKED, STALLED, OR STUCK, ON ONE OF THE ROUTES.

ALL NON-EMERGENCY STREETS IN SOUTH SIOUX WILL UTILIZE THE ODD/EVEN PARKING REQUIREMENT WITH PARKING ALLOWED ONLY ON THE EVEN SIDE OF THE STREET AFTER 5 P.M. TODAY AND SWITCH TO THE ODD SIDE TOMORROW MORNING.

IT IS NOT ACCEPTABLE TO BLOW, PUSH, SHOVEL SNOW FROM SIDEWALKS OR DRIVEWAYS OUT INTO CITY STREETS.