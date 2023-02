MUCH OF EASTERN SOUTH DAKOTA IS UNDER A BLIZZARD WARNING

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM HAS ORDERED ALL STATE GOVERNMENT EXECUTIVE BRANCH OFFICES IN MANY COUNTIES TO BE CLOSED TODAY (WEDNESDAY) BECAUSE OF THE WINTER STORMS IN SOUTH DAKOTA.

THAT INCLUDES LINCOLN, MINNEHAHA, MOODY, SANBORN, SPINK AND TURNER IN EASTERN SOUTH DAKOTA.

INTERSTATE 29 IS CLOSED FROM SIOUX FALLS TO NORTH DAKOTA.

INTERSTATE 90 IS CLOSED FROM SIOUX FALLS TO MITCHELL.

