MEASURES TO END SD GROCERY TAX AND PREVENT FOREIGN AG LAND PURCHASES BLOCKED BY LAWMAKERS

TWO MEASURES THAT GOVERNOR KRISIT NOEM SUPPORTED WERE STALLED BY STATE LAWMAKERS TUESDAY.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA HOUSE ENDED AN EFFORT REQUESTED BY THE GOVERNOR TO ELIMINATE THE STATE GROCERY TAX.

HOUSE LAWMAKERS KILLED THE BILL IN COMMITTEE BY AN EIGHT TO ONE VOTE.

AN EFFORT TO REVIVE THE BILL ON THE HOUSE FLOOR FAILED TUESDAY.

GOVERNOR NOEM TESTIFIED IN FRONT OF THE HOUSE APPROPRIATIONS COMMITTEE TUESDAY MORNING IN SUPPORT OF THE MEASURE.

IN THE SENATE, LAWMAKERS BLOCKED A BILL THAT WOULD HAVE MADE CHANGES TO LEGAL PROVISIONS RELATED TO FOREIGN AGRICULTURAL LAND PURCHASES IN THE STATE.

THE BILL WOULD HAVE ESTABLISHED A COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN INVESTMENT AND WOULD HAVE TARGETED THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY’S CONTROL OVER COMPANIES AND LAND OWNERSHIP.

GOVERNOR NOEM HAD CHAMPIONED THE INITIATIVE THAT OPPONENTS SAY WOULD HAVE HAD UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES.