FATAL ROLLOVER ON I-29 IN WOODBURY COUNTY

ONE PERSON HAS DIED IN A ROLLOVER TRAFFIC ACCIDENT TUESDAY AFTERNOON ON INTERSTATE 29 SOUTH OF THE METRO AREA.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT SAYS THE VEHICLE LEFT THE ROADWAY ON THE WEST SIDE OF THE SOUTH BOUND LANE AT MILE MARKER 132 AND ROLLED OVER, EJECTING THE FEMALE OCCUPANT.

THE VICTIM, IDENTIFIED AS ASHLEY BOND, WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITAL BY HELICOPTER AND WAS LATER PRONOUNCED DECEASED DUE TO THE SERIOUS INJURIES SUSTAINED IN THE ACCIDENT.

THE MALE OCCUPANT, CURTIS COTTON, WAS NOT EJECTED AND REFUSED MEDICAL TREATMENT.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

