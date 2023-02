BLACKBIRD BEND CASINO BEGINS SPORTSBOOK OPERATION

BLACKBIRD BEND CASINO HAS INITIATED IN-PERSON SPORTSBOOK OPERATIONS AT THEIR FACILITY NEAR ONAWA.

PATRONS CAN NOW STEP UP TO A KIOSK AND PLACE BETS ON ANY GAME OR CONTEST ACROSS A WIDE SPECTRUM OF SPORTING EVENTS.

BLACKBIRD BEND IS THE FIRST TRIBAL CASINO PROPERTY IN IOWA TO OFFER A SPORTSBOOK OPERATION.

THEY HAVE PARTNERED WITH NEVADA-BASED I-S-I SPORTS TO MAKE SPORTS WAGERING A REALITY.

THE BLACKBIRD BEND CORPORATION IS AN INDEPENDENT ENTITY THAT MANAGES THE GAMING ENTERPRISES OF THE OMAHA TRIBE’S BLACKBIRD BEND CASINO AND LUCKY 77 CASINO IN WALTHILL, NEBRASKA.