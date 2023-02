WOODBURY G-O-P ELECTS COUNTY OFFICERS

WOODBURY COUNTY REPUBLICANS HAVE ELECTED THEIR OFFICERS TO NEW TWO YEAR TERMS.

THE COUNTY’S G-O-P CENTRAL COMMITTEE UNANIMOUSLY RE-ELECTED ALL THE OFFICERS THAT STOOD FOR RENOMINATION, AND TWO NEWCOMERS.

THAT INCLUDES CHAIRMAN BOB HENDERSON, WHO IS CURRENTLY SERVING HIS FIRST TERM IN THE IOWA HOUSE.

SUZAN STEWART WILL AGAIN SERVE AS CITY CO-CHAIR AND CASADAY LOOMIS IS THE COUNTY CO-CHAIR.

THE SECRETARY IS KOLBY DEWITT AND THE TREASURER IS JAKE JUNGERS.

THE PARLIAMENTARIAN IS LA TOMAH HAUFF

IN 2022, THE WOODBURY G-O-P WON EVERY ELECTION IN WHICH THEY FIELDED A CANDIDATE.