BECAUSE OF THE EXPECTED WINTER STORM WEDNESDAY, THE WOODBURY COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY HAS POSTPONED THE 2023 OFF-YEAR CAUCUS AND OFFICER ELECTIONS.

COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIR JEREMY DUMKRIEGER SAYS THE EVENT WILL NOW TAKE PLACE AT 6 P.M. ON WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29TH IN THE GLEESON ROOM OF THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY AT 6TH AND PIERCE.

DUMKRIEGER SAYS THIS IS AN IMPORTANT ELECTION AND EVERYONE SHOULD HAVE A RIGHT TO ATTEND TO WATCH AND THEN PARTICIPATE IN THE OFF-YEAR CAUCUS PROCESS.