WINTER STORM’S WORST BLAST TO HIT MINNESOTA & SOUTH DAKOTA

THE WINTER STORM FORECAST FOR WEDNESDAY WILL HAVE ITS BIGGEST IMPACT TO THE NORTH AND EAST OF SIOUX CITY.

THE WORST WEATHER WILL BE IN MINNESOTA, ESPECIALLY IN THE TWIN CITIES AREA WHERE IT WAS ALREADY SNOWING TUESDAY AFTERNOON.

BY THE TIME THE STORM ENDS THURSDAY AFTERNOON, THE MINNEAPOLIS AREA IS EXPECTED TO HAVE RECEIVED TWO FEET OR MORE OF NEW SNOW.

CLOSER TO HOME, THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE FORECAST CALLS FOR 14 INCHES IN BROOKINGS, SOUTH DAKOTA, A FOOT OF SNOW IN SIOUX FALLS AND 11 INCHES IN WORTHINGTON, MINNESOTA.

IN IOWA, SPENCER AND ROCK RAPIDS COULD RECEIVE UP TO 8 INCHES AND ORANGE CITY 7.

