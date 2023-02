OPPONENTS OF CARBON PIPELINES PROTEST IN DES MOINES

A LARGE GROUP OF LANDOWNERS WHO OPPOSE CARBON PIPELINES RALLIED ON THE IOWA CAPITOL STEPS THIS (TUESDAY) MORNING IN DES MOINES:

THAT’S KIM JUNKER. SHE AND HER HUSBAND FARM NEAR NEW HARTFORD AND THEY’RE UNWILLING TO VOLUNTARILY LET THE NAVIGATOR PIPELINE PASS THROUGH THEIR PROPERTY.

SENATOR JEFF TAYLOR OF SIOUX CENTER, HAS PROPOSED FIVE DIFFERENT BILLS THAT WOULD LIMIT CARBON PIPELINE DEVELOPMENT.

HE SPOKE TO THE RALLY GOERS.

THREE COMPANIES HAVE PROPOSED PIPELINES THROUGH THE MIDWEST TO CAPTURE CARBON FROM ETHANOL PLANTS AND STORE THE MATERIAL UNDERGROUND IN NORTH DAKOTA.

REPRESENTATIVE STEVEN HOLT OF DENISON IS THE LEAD SPONSOR OF A BILL WHERE LANDOWNERS ALONG 90 PERCENT OF A PIPELINE’S ROUTE WOULD HAVE TO GRANT VOLUNTARY ACCESS BEFORE DEVELOPERS COULD GET STATE OFFICIALS’ PERMISSION TO SEIZE THE REST OF THE LAND.

“JAKE KETZNER, A LOBBYIST FOR SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS, SAYS IT WOULD BE DEVASTATING FOR IOWA IF THE PIPELINES DON’T GET BUILT.

IT’S A FARMER VERSUS FARMER DEBATE OVER THE BILL.

THE IOWA FARM BUREAU BACKS THE BILL, THE IOWA RENEWABLE FUELS ASSOCIATION OPPOSES IT.

