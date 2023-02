HALEY BEGINS PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN IN IOWA

FORMER SOUTH CAROLINA GOVERNOR NIKKI HALEY HAS KICKED OFF THE IOWA LEG OF HER WEEK-OLD PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN, SUGGESTING THE G-O-P MUST BE FORWARD LOOKING AND SOLUTIONS ORIENTED TO WIN BACK THE WHITE HOUSE IN 2024.

HALEY SPOKE TO OVER 300 PEOPLE MONDAY NIGHT IN URBANDALE.

SHE TOLD THE CROWD SHE WAS PROUD TO SERVE IN DONALD TRUMP’S ADMINISTRATION AS UNITED NATIONS AMBASSADOR.

HALEY EXPRESSED ADMIRATION FOR THE PEOPLE OF UKRAINE AND SUPPORT FOR SENDING U.S. MILITARY EQUIPMENT AND AMMUNITION TO THE FIGHT.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS DID NOT ENDORSE HALEY, BUT GAVE WELCOMING REMARKS AT WHAT WAS THE FIRST PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN EVENT IN IOWA THIS YEAR.

HALEY, WHO MAY ALSO BE COMPETING WITH FLORIDA GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS FOR THE G-O-P’S PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION, CALLED REYNOLDS THE BEST GOVERNOR IN THE COUNTRY.

