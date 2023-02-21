Gabrielle Parks named Briar Cliff Women’s Soccer Head Coach

(Sioux City, Iowa – 2/21/2023) Briar Cliff Athletics has announced the hiring of Gabrielle Parks as the Chargers next head coach of the Briar Cliff women’s soccer program.

We are excited to bring coach Parks enthusiasm and excitement to the Charger family,” said Interim Executive Athletic Director Kelly Boe. “Also, I am looking forward to watching her build upon their recent success!”

Parks joins the Cliff from Walla Walla Community College in Walla Walla, Washington where she was the head coach since November 2020. She spent two seasons with the Warriors as an assistant coach before being promoted to lead the team.

In her three seasons as the head coach at Walla Walla, Parks led the Warriors to a 23-12-10 overall record. She helped guide the Warriors to an overall record of 53-17-16 in her five seasons at Walla Walla.

Parks spent three seasons as an assistant coach at NCAA DII Northern State University where she designed and implemented practice plans, fitness programming for summer workouts and coached technical and tactical cues in individual and group training sessions.

Parks was a three-year starter and NAIA Scholar-Athlete for the University of Jamestown when the Jimmies were still a member of the North Star Athletic Association. Parks appeared in 56 games for the Jimmies, scoring four goals with 10 assists.

“I am very happy be named the head women’s soccer coach at Briar Cliff University,” said Parks. “The athletic department and soccer program have put together a reputation of success and I am excited to have the chance to lead these women through that. My family and I are grateful to Kelly Boe, Kristy Sandman, and the rest of the search committee for allowing me this amazing opportunity to be part of the Charger community.”

In addition to coaching, Parks has also taught classes in sports psychology, diversity in sports, coaching principles, leisure and recreation and nutrition.

The Mudgee, Austalia native graduated from Jamestown with a Bachelor of Science in exercise science and coaching. Parks also received her Master of Science in sport performance and leadership from Northern State in May of 2017.