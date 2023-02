BOOK BANNING IN SCHOOL DEBATE HEATS UP AT IOWA CAPITOL

THE DEBATE OVER REMOVING BOOKS FROM PUBLIC SCHOOL LIBRARIES AND CURRICULUM GOT HEATED MONDAY NIGHT AT THE IOWA CAPITOL.

THE HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE HELD A HEARING TO QUIZ SUPERINTENDENTS AND SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENTS FROM SIX DISTRICTS ABOUT THE PROCESS FOR HANDLING COMPLAINTS.

REPRESENTATIVE PHIL THOMPSON OF BOONE QUESTIONED WHY THE GRAPHIC NOVEL “GENDER QUEER” REMAINS IN A WEST DES MOINES SCHOOL LIBRARY:

BOOKBAN1 OC…ISN’T AGE APPROPRIATE.” ;07

WEST DES MOINES SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT JEFF HICKS SAYS TAKEN AS A WHOLE, THE 265-PAGE BOOK HAS LITERARY VALUE.

BOOKBAN2 OC…….IS OBSCENE.” :08

LISA BARTUSEK, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE IOWA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARDS, SAYS WHEN PARENTS OR DISTRICT RESIDENTS RAISE QUESTIONS ABOUT BOOKS IN SCHOOL LIBRARIES OR THAT ARE TO BE READ FOR A CLASS, HER ASSOCIATION HAS A FRAMEWORK THAT FOLLOWS STATE LAW AND SUPREME COURT OPINIONS.

BOOKBAN3 OC……IT’S HARD WORK.” :09

MONDAY NIGHT’S HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE HEARING ENDED ABRUPTLY AFTER A PARTISAN SQUABBLE TOOK PLACE AND OFFICIALS FROM ONE OF THE SIX SCHOOLS CALLED TO TESTIFY WERE NEVER QUESTIONED.

