Weather Affects GPAC Basketball Tourney Games

The following changes have been made to the 2023 GPAC Women’s and Men’s Basketball Tournament schedule due to the weather system projected to impact the conference. GPAC Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal Round Changes GPAC Women’s Basketball Quarterfinals – Now on Tuesday, February 21 #8 Doane (14-14, 8-14 GPAC) at #1 Dordt (26-2, 20-2 GPAC), 6pm on Tuesday, Feb. 21 #5 Northwestern (19-9, 14-8 GPAC) at #4 Dakota Wesleyan (21-7, 15-7 GPAC), 6pm on Tuesday, Feb. 21 #6 Concordia (18-10, 14-8 GPAC) at #3 Jamestown (21-7, 16-6 GPAC), 6pm on Tuesday, Feb. 21 #7 Morningside (17-11, 12-10 GPAC) at #2 Briar Cliff (21-7, 17-5 GPAC), 7pm on Tuesday, Feb. 21 GPAC Men’s Basketball Quarterfinals – Now on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 21 and 22 #8 Hastings (15-13, 8-12 GPAC) at #1 Jamestown (23-5, 15-5 GPAC), 6pm on Wednesday, Feb. 22 #5 Concordia (17-11, 11-9 GPAC) at #4 Northwestern (20-8, 13-7 GPAC), 6pm on Wednesday, Feb. 22 #6 Dakota Wesleyan (13-15, 9-11 GPAC) at #3 Dordt (22-6, 14-6 GPAC), 7:45pm on Tuesday, Feb. 21 #7 Briar Cliff (14-13, 8-12 GPAC) at #2 Morningside (21-6, 15-5 GPAC), 7pm on Tuesday, Feb. 21