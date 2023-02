TRUMP NAMES IOWA CAMPAIGN TEAM

DONALD TRUMP HAS ANNOUNCED HIS SENIOR CAMPAIGN STAFF IN IOWA LEADING UP TO IOWA’S FIRST-IN-THE-NATION CAUCUSES NEXT YEAR.

TRUMP HAS NAMED MARSHALL MOREAU AS STATE DIRECTOR TO LEAD THE CAUCUS ORGANIZATION THROUGHOUT IOWA’S 99 COUNTIES.

MOREAU RECENTLY MANAGED THE CAMPAIGN OF IOWA’S NEW ATTORNEY GENERAL BRENNA BIRD.

IOWA HOUSE REPRESENTATIVE BOBBY KAUFMANN WAS NAMED A SENIOR ADVISOR.

KAUFMANN SERVES AS THE CHAIRMAN OF THE HOUSE WAYS AND MEANS COMMITTEE.

ERIC BRANSTAD WAS ALSO NAMED AS A SENIOR ADVISOR.

HE SUCCESSFULLY LED TRUMP’S 2016 AND 2020 CAMPAIGNS IN IOWA AND IS THE SON OF FORMER GOVERNOR AND U.S. AMBASSADOR TERRY BRANSTAD.

ALEX LATCHAM IS THE EARLY STATES DIRECTOR.

LATCHAM WILL OVERSEE THE CAMPAIGN’S POLITICAL OPERATIONS IN IOWA, NEW HAMPSHIRE, SOUTH CAROLINA, AND NEVADA.

HE IS A GRADUATE OF DRAKE UNIVERSITY IN DES MOINES AND PLANNED THE STATE’S 2016 CAUCUSES.