REYNOLDS HOPES TO STREAMLINE IOWA GOVERNMENT

TWO OF IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS’ PRIORITIES FOR THE 2023 IOWA LEGISLATURE HAVE ALREADY BECOME LAW, BUT HER PLAN TO STREAMLINE STATE GOVERNMENT REMAINS UNDER REVIEW.

REYNOLDS SAYS IOWA IS WAY OUT OF LINE WITH SURROUNDING STATES.

REYNOLDS HAS SUBMITTED A BILL THAT’S NEARLY 16-HUNDRED PAGES LONG TO OUTLINE HER PLAN TO SHRINK THE NUMBER OF STATE AGENCIES FROM 37 TO 16.

CRITICS OF SOME OF THE PROPOSALS IN THE BILL SAY REYNOLDS IS TRYING TO CENTRALIZE MORE POWER IN THE GOVERNOR’S OFFICE.

REYNOLDS SAYS NO STAFF WILL BE LAID OFF IF HER PLAN GETS APPROVED AS IS, BUT MORE THAN 500 FULL TIME POSITIONS IN STATE GOVERNMENT THAT AREN’T CURRENTLY FILLED WOULD BE ELIMINATED.

THAT WOULD SAVE ABOUT 200 MILLION DOLLARS OVER THE NEXT FOUR YEARS.

STATE LAWMAKERS HAVE BEGUN HOLDING SUBCOMMITTEE HEARINGS ON SECTIONS OF THE PLAN.