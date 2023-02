PUBLIC MUSEUM LOCAL SPORTS EXHIBIT NEARS COMPLETION

IF YOU VISIT THE DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM, YOU WILL SEE A WALL OF PLASTIC AND TAPE BLOCKING OFF THE BACK OF THE MAIN EXHIBIT AREA.

MUSEUM DIRECTOR STEVE HANSEN SAYS THAT’S BECAUSE CONSTRUCTION OF THE LONG AWAITED SIOUX CITY SPORTS HISTORY EXHIBIT IS QUICKLY PROGRESSING:

SPORTS1 OC……..ELEVEN YEARS NOW. :07

THE EXHIBIT WILL FEATURE ITEMS FROM MANY WELL KNOWN ATHLETES AND TEAMS FROM SIOUX CITY, BOTH PROFESSIONAL AND AMATEUR:

SPORTS2 OC……..STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS. :12

THERE WILL ALSO BE PHOTOS OF INDUCTEES TO THE GREATER SIOUX CITY SPORTS HALL OF FAME FROM YEARS AGO, AND MEMORABILIA FROM A BARNSTORMING BASEBALL TEAM WITH SOME MAJOR LEAGUE PLAYERS THAT HAD A GAME AT THE OLD SIOUX CITY STOCKYARDS AROUND 90 YEARS AGO:

SPORTS3 OC……PAPER BAG. :29

THE MUSEUM HAS THAT BALL AND PHOTOS OF BABE AND LOU FROM THE GAME.

THE EXHIBIT IS BEING FINANCED COMPLETELY FROM PRIVATE DONATIONS.

HANSEN SAYS HE HOPES TO HAVE IT OPEN THIS JUNE.