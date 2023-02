IOWA FARM BUREAU GIVES FINANCIAL BOOST TO F-F-A

F-F-A WEEK IS UNDERWAY NATIONWIDE.AND IOWA’S PROGRAM TO DEVELOP THE FUTURE FARMER’S OF AMERICA HAS RECEIVED A MAJOR ECONOMIC BOOST.

THE IOWA FARM BUREAU FEDERATION HAS PLEDGED A MILLION DOLLARS TO IOWA F-F-A, WITH A PORTION OF THE FUNDS DEDICATED TO ITS “ALL IN FOR AG EDUCATION” STRATEGIC INITIATIVE.

THERE ARE 18-THOUSAND-606 IOWANS INVOLVED IN THIS PROGRAM — INCLUDING HUNTER HAYES OF WEBSTER CITY WHO LIKES THE INTERACTION.

SINCE 2015, IOWA HAS LOST 204 AG EDUCATORS TO RETIREMENT AND OTHER PURSUITS, INCLUDING LOSING TEACHERS TO NEIGHBORING STATES WITH MORE COMPETITIVE TEACHING CONTRACTS.

THE FFA “ALL IN FOR AG” CAMPAIGN OUTLINES A GOAL OF AG EDUCATION ACCESS FOR 100% OF IOWA HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS BY 2029.

HAYES SAYS THE GROUP USED TO BE CALLED FUTURE FARMERS OF AMERICA, BUT BECAME F-F-A TO MAKE EVERYONE FEEL WELCOME TO THE GROUP.

THE IOWA FARM BUREAU FEDERATION HAS SUPPORTED IOWA FFA FOR DECADES AND SERVES AS THE PRESENTING SPONSOR OF THE ANNUAL FFA LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE.