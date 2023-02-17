Western Iowa Tech Hires Three Coaches and Athletic Director

Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) has hired several key leadership positions for the College’s new athletics department. WITCC announced last fall that it has been approved by the National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA) to start basketball, cheer, esports, soccer, and volleyball programs.

Mike Brown has been named Athletic Director of the department. Brown served as Student Activities Director at WITCC for 25 years. He has a bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University and a master’s degree from Drake University. Brown is passionate about sports and student success. He will mentor student-athletes and is looking forward to building the athletic department during its inaugural year.

Dante Frattini, a nine-year veteran of college volleyball, has been named Head Volleyball Coach. Frattini joins the program from Lewis-Clark State College (NAIA), where he served as the assistant coach for one season. As the head coach of Eastern Wyoming (NJCAA) for the 2019-2021 seasons, Frattini led the Lancers to a No. 12 national ranking and a runner-up finish in the Northwest Plains B District finals. Previously, at Lamar Community College (NJCAA), he led the Lopes to wins over nationally ranked opponents for the first time in program history and coached the team’s first and only NJCAA National Player of the Week. He practices a holistic coaching philosophy that focuses on the development of the whole student-athlete. Frattini grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area and earned a bachelor’s degree from Sacramento State.

Rachel Miller has been named the Head Cheer Coach has been actively involved in cheerleading in a variety of ways since 2008. She has been named to the Iowa Honor Squad as an All-American cheerleader and an Iowa Shrine Bowl cheerleader. She later coached an all-star team in Sioux City. As an alum of Western Iowa Tech, she is excited to offer a new opportunity for students to compete in cheerleading, stunting, and tumbling.

Alex Scheuler has been named Head Coach for the Men’s and Women’s Soccer teams. Scheuler has a bachelor’s degree from Doane College in Lincoln, Nebraska. Prior to his hiring, he was the first coach in program history at Southeast CC in Nebraska from 2020-2023 at the college level, starting the men’s program from scratch. In addition to his college coaching experience, he has served as Director of Coaching at Capital Soccer Association and was Staff Coach at Sporting Nebraska in Lincoln at the club level after getting his start in the high school coaching ranks. He holds a C national US soccer coaching license along with other youth coaching diplomas. He loves working with athletes to help them reach their goals both on and off the field.