The Arena & United Girls Basketball Programs Merge

NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD – The Arena and United Sports Academy have made yet another move in a growing partnership between the two largest sports academies in Siouxland. The entities have worked together over the last two years to create an ongoing partnership to continue the growth of youth sports in Siouxland.

Effective February 17, the girls basketball programs at United Sports Academy and the Arena will merge to form a singular girls basketball program under the United Sports Academy brand. All Arena and United girls will now have the opportunity to play together within the same program. This move will combine the two largest girls basketball clubs in Siouxland, allowing teams to be even more competitive while offering a more comprehensive developmental program.

Leann Staiert will become the active director of United Girls Basketball, transitioning to the leadership role from current United Girls Director, Sheila Adams, who is moving from the Siouxland area to pursue a career opportunity. Both The Arena Boys and United Girls program will be overseen by Basketball General Manager, James Maher and Executive Director, Dustin Cooper.

“I want to start by saying how thankful I am to have been a part of the United Sports Academy family since its inception in 2019,” states United Girls Basketball Director, Sheila Adams. “The athletes, families and Siouxland community have touched my life in so many ways and I am extremely grateful to have played a role in Siouxland athletes’ basketball journeys. The United program has grown so much in the last four years and it has been exciting to be a part of. That being said, I am excited about this partnership as it will be beneficial to the growth of our current and upcoming athletes, and feel very confident in Leann’s ability to continue the growth of this program!”

In 2021, United and Arena Boys programs came together and has experienced unprecedented success for Siouxland. The program was recently offered and accepted an offer to play as a New Balance-sponsored team in the NXT16 League which currently holds 15+ ESPN top 150 players.

“Siouxland Girls Basketball took a huge step forward today. When we combine the talent pools, we have great success. Siouxland kids can play with anyone in the country. We have proven this with the Arena Boys program and will now do it with the United Girls program. I am looking forward to managing both the Arena Boys and United Girls programs because they are both exceptional, trusted brands with fantastic families and community support,” states basketball GM, James Maher.

The Arena boys’ basketball program will call The Arena home and United girls’ basketball will call CNOS Fieldhouse home; however, both facilities will be utilized when scheduling practices/training to accommodate families’ geographic location.