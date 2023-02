REYNOLDS SIGNS MALPRACTICE DAMAGE LIMIT BILL INTO LAW

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS SIGNED HOUSE FILE 161 INTO LAW, WHICH IS A BILL TO CREATE A CAP ON NON-ECONOMIC DAMAGES IN CASES REGARDING MEDICAL MALPRACTICE.

SUPPORTERS SAY THE LEGISLATION BALANCES THE NEEDS OF INJURED PATIENTS WITH THE NEEDS OF ALL IOWANS TO HAVE ACCESS TO QUALITY HEALTH CARE.

UNDER THE NEW GUIDELINES, THOSE NON-ECONOMIC DAMAGES FOR MEDICAL MALPRACTICE CLAIMS AGAINST HOSPITALS WOULD BE LIMITED TO A MAXIMUM OF TWO MILLION DOLLARS.

FOR CLINICS, NURSING HOMES AND INDIVIDUAL PHYSICIANS THE CAP WOULD BE ONE MILLION.