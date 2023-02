NEED GROWS FOR VETERAN NURSES TO HELP MENTOR STUDENT NURSES

NURSING PROGRAMS AROUND THE STATE ARE ASKING LAWMAKERS TO CREATE A TAX INCENTIVE FOR NURSES WHO AGREE TO GUIDE NURSING STUDENTS THROUGH SOMETHING SIMILAR TO AN APPRENTICESHIP.

DR. CANDACE CHIHAK IS CHAIR OF THE NURSING DEPARTMENT AT BRIAR CIFF UNIVERSITY.

SHE SAYS THESE NURSES ARE CALLED “PRECEPTORS” AND THEY ARE CURRENTLY VOLUNTEERING THEIR TIME.

SENIORS AT BRIAR CLIFF WHO ARE STUDYING FOR A BACHELOR’S DEGREE IN NURSING ARE TO SPEND 120 HOURS WITH A LICENSED NURSE WHO AGREES TO BE A PRECEPTOR.

CHIHAK SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND NURSES WHO’LL VOLUNTEER TO BE PRECEPTORS AND PROVIDING SOME SORT OF STATE FINANCIAL INCENTIVE WOULD HELP.

A PROPOSAL TO ESTABLISH A ONE-THOUSAND DOLLAR IOWA INCOME TAX CREDIT FOR NURSING PRECEPTORS WILL BE CONSIDERED IN A STATEHOUSE COMMITTEE NEXT WEEK.

