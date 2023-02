FIRE DAMAGES PIERCE STREET LAUNDRY

AN EARLY MORNING FIRE HAS CAUSED EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO THE PIERCE STREET LAUNDRY.

DEPUTY FIRE MARSHALL RYAN COLLINS SAYS FIREFIGHTERS WERE DISPATCHED TO 1910 PIERCE STREET AROUND 3 A.M. (FRIDAY)

RYAN1 OC………STRIP MALL. :19

COLLINS SAYS FORTUNATELY NONE OF THE ADJOINING BUSINESSES SUSTAINED MAJOR DAMAGE:

RYAN2 OC……….GOES WITH IT. :17

NO ONE WAS IN THE BUILDING AND COLLINS SAYS THERE ARE NO SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES INVOLVED.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

photos by George Lindblade