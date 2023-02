FARMERS MARKET GETTING READY FOR SPRING

SIOUX CITY’S FARMERS MARKET IS PREPARING TO RETURN THIS YEAR TO THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER SUITE WEST PARKING LOT FOR ITS 15TH YEAR.

THE FIRST STEP IS AN ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING TO UPDATE EXISTING VENDORS AND MEET PROSPECTIVE NEW VENDORS.

MARKET ORGANIZERS ARE LOOKING FOR ADDITIONAL VENDORS OF FOOD TRUCKS, PASTRIES, BREAD, FRUIT, ARTS, CRAFTS, PLANTS, AND DAIRY PRODUCTS, PLUS OTHER COMPATIBLE PRODUCTS.

THE FIRST MEETING IS TUESDAY, FEBRRUARY 21ST AT 6PM IN THE GLEESON ROOM OF THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY AT 529 PIERCE STREET.

THE MARKET WILL AGAIN BE LOCATED AT THE CORNER OF PEARL STREET AND TRI VIEW AVENUE BEGINNING MAY 3RD AND RUNNING EACH WEEK UNTIL OCTOBER 28TH ON WEDNESDAYS AND SATURDAYS FROM 8:00 A.M. TO 1:00 P.M.