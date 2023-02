UNITY POINT CHARGING FEES FOR SOME ONLINE DOCTOR VISITS

DURING THE PANDEMIC, IOWANS GOT USED TO SENDING THEIR DOCTOR MESSAGES THRU A HEALTH SYSTEM’S PORTAL.

DR. PATRICIA NEWLAND, UNITY POINT HEALTH CLINIC PRESIDENT AND C-E-O, SAYS UNITY POINT HAS NOW STARTED CHARGING FEES FOR THE PORTAL USE, WITH THE COST DEPENDING ON THE COMPLEXITY OF A PATIENT’S QUESTION:

SHE SAYS MESSAGING HEALTH CARE PROVIDERS INCREASED DURING THE PANDEMIC, AND HAS REMAINED POPULAR:

SHE SAYS FEES WILL NOT BE CHARGED FOR PRESCRIPTION REFILLS OR FOR MAKING APPOINTMENTS.