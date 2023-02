NOEM PUSHES FOR OTHER STATES TO ACT AGAINST CHINA

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM HAS BEEN AWAY FROM THE STATE THE PAST FEW DAYS, ATTENDING EVENTS IN WASHINGTON D.C.

NOEM SPOKE AT THE AMERICA FIRST POLICY INSTITUTE IN WASHINGTON, WHERE SHE TOOK ON CHINA AND THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY AND WHAT SHE HAS DONE IN HER STATE:

NOEM SAYS STATES HAVE TO TAKE THE LEAD SINCE THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT IS NOT:

SHE SAYS CHINA HAS A LONG TERM GOAL:

NOEM HAS ALSO BEEN ATTENDING THE NATIONAL GOVERNORS ASSOCIATION MEETING WHILE IN WASHINGTON.

Jerry Oster WNAX