JONES ARRAIGNMENT SET FOR FEBRUARY 27TH

A LAUREL, NEBRASKA WOMAN CHARGED WITH HER HUSBAND IN THE MURDERS OF FOUR PEOPLE LAST AUGUST IN THAT TOWN WILL BE ARRAIGNED ON FEBRUARY 27TH.

THAT’S AFTER A CEDAR COUNTY JUDGE RULED THAT THERE IS ENOUGH EVIDENCE TO PROCEED WITH A TRIAL AGAINST 43-YEAR-OLD CARRIE JONES.

CARRIE JONES IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN THE DEATH OF GENE TWIFORD, AS WELL AS BEING AN ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT FOR HER HUSBAND JASON, WHO’S CHARGED WITH MURDER IN ALL FOUR DEATHS.

THE JUDGE BOUND CARRIE JONES’ CASE OVER TO DISTRICT COURT FOR TRIAL.

HER HUSBAND JASON WILL ALSO HAVE A COURT APPEARANCE ON FEBRUARY 27TH.

PHOTO BY CBS-14

