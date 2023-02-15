Hakstol Continues Support of Face Off For Charity

When Dave Hakstol coached the Sioux City Musketeers in the mid-1990’s, he helped create the “Face Off For Charity” dinner and auction to benefit the Boys and Girls Home of Sioux City.

Hakstol has gone on to a great coaching career in hockey including the University of North Dakota, the Philadelphia Flyers and now the Seattle Kraken

KSCJ News Director & former Musketeers announcer Woody Gottburg talked with Hakstol about the legacy of the charity event and his time in Sioux City.

photo courtesy NHL.com