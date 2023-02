FATAL COLLISION BETWEEN SEMIS IN UNION COUNTY

ONE PERSON HAS DIED AND ANOTHER INJURED IN A THREE-VEHICLE CRASH TUESDAY AFTERNOON EAST OF BERESFORD, SOUTH DAKOTA.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY PATROL SAYS A SEMI-TRUCK AND TRAILER WAS EASTBOUND ON HIGHWAY 46 WHEN THE DRIVER SWERVED TO AVOID REAR-ENDING AN EASTBOUND PICKUP TURNING INTO A DRIVEWAY.

THE SEMI CROSSED INTO THE WESTBOUND LANE AND COLLIDED HEAD-ON WITH AN ONCOMING SEMI AND TRAILER.

THE 76-YEAR-OLD MALE DRIVER OF THE EASTBOUND SEMI WAS NOT WEARING A SEATBELT AND WAS THROWN FROM THE TRUCK.

HE WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

THE 38-YEAR-OLD MALE DRIVER OF THE WESTBOUND SEMI WAS WEARING HIS SEATBELT AND SUSTAINED SERIOUS BUT NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

THE 45-YEAR-OLD MALE DRIVER OF THE PICKUP WAS NOT INJURED.

THE WESTBOUND SEMI WAS HAULING ETHANOL AND A HAZARDOUS MATERIALS TEAM RESPONDED TO THE SCENE.

SOUTH DAKOTA HIGHWAY 46 WEST OF BERESFORD WAS CLOSED TO TRAFFIC FOR SIX HOURS.

THE NAMES OF THE THREE PEOPLE INVOLVED HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED PENDING NOTIFICATION OF FAMILY MEMBERS.