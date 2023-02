CITY BUDGET TO BE FINALIZED MARCH 13TH

THE CITY COUNCIL HAS ADVANCED THE PROPOSED CITY OPERATING BUDGET FOR THE NEXT FISCAL YEAR TO THE NEXT STEP.

THE COUNCIL ADJUSTED THE BUDGET AND VOTED 5-0 TO ADVANCE IT TO A PUBLIC HEARING AND FINAL VOTE SET FOR MARCH 13TH.

ONE OF THE MAIN TALKING POINTS WEDNESDAY WAS POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER’S REQUEST FOR FOUR MORE POLICE OFFICERS FOR HIS DEPARTMENT:

DAN MOORE MOVED TO ADD THE 4 POSITIONS TO THE OPERATING BUDGET AND IT PASSED BY A 4-1 VOTE.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT VOTED NO, BUT HE IS NOT OPPOSED TO ADDING THE OFFICERS:

THE PROPOSED BUDGET ADDS A SPLASH PAD TO HEADINGTON PARK AT WEST WILLIS AND REBECCA STREETS, REDUCES THE EMERALD ASH BORER BUDGET IN FISCAL YEARS 2025-27, ADDS AN I.T. POSITION AMONG OTHER CHANGES.