WATER MAIN BREAK CAUSES CITY STREET TO COLLAPSE

A WATER MAIN BREAK WAS RESPONSIBLE FOR A SIOUX CITY STREET’S PARTIAL COLLAPSE JUST WEST OF THE DOWNTOWN AREA TUESDAY AFTERNOON.

CITY OFFICIALS SAY THE STREET COLLAPSED AT WEST 6TH AND MARKET STREETS AROUND 3 P.M.

AN ESTMATED FIVE FOOT DEEP CRATER ABOUT SIX FEET BY 8 FEET ACROSS RESULTED FROM THE WATER MAIN BREAK AND STREET COLLAPSE.

CITY CREWS POSTED BARRICADES AND CONES AT THE SCENE TO DIVERT TRAFFIC FROM THE BIG POTHOLE.

Photo courtesy CBS-14