A NEW BILL THAT BANS GENDER-AFFIRMING TREATMENTS FOR TRANSGENDER YOUTH IS NOW LAW IN SOUTH DAKOTA.

GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SIGNED H-B TEN-EIGHTY YESTERDAY, SAYING IN A TWEET SHE DID IT “TO PROTECT OUR KIDS FROM HARMFUL, PERMANENT MEDICAL PROCEDURES.”

THE BILL PROHIBITS BOTH SURGICAL AND NON-SURGICAL TREATMENTS FOR PATIENTS UNDER THE AGE OF 18.

THAT INCLUDES THE PRESCRIPTION AND ADMINISTRATION OF PUBERTY-BLOCKING MEDICATION AND SEX HORMONES. THE NEW LAW TAKES EFFECT ON JULY 1ST.