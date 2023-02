GRASSLEY TO TAKE PART IN “UFO” BRIEFING

IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY ATTENDED A BRIEFING TUESDAY AS MILITARY AND INTELLIGENCE OFFICIALS UPDATED MEMBERS OF CONGRESS ABOUT THE RECENT RASH OF UNIDENTIFIED FLYING OBJECTS BEING SHOT DOWN BY AMERICAN WARPLANES.

GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS SAY A CHINESE SPY BALLOON WAS SHOT DOWN OFF THE SOUTH CAROLINA COAST TEN DAYS AGO, AFTER IT OVERFLEW MUCH OF THE U-S.

THREE MORE OBJECTS HAVE BEEN SHOT DOWN SINCE THEN, TWO NEAR ALASKA AND A THIRD OVER LAKE HURON.

GRASSLEY SAYS WE’RE ALL IN THE DARK AND DESERVE ANSWERS.

OFFICIALS ARE SAYING VERY LITTLE ABOUT THE THREE LATEST U-F-OS AND IT’S UNCLEAR IF THEY’RE INTELLIGENCE-GATHERING INSTRUMENTS LIKE THE CHINESE BALLOON.

GRASSLEY QUESTIONS HOW MANY OTHER DEVICES HAVE BEEN OVERHEAD THAT WE’VE MISSED — OR THAT WE WEREN’T TOLD ABOUT.

CHINESE OFFICIALS SAY THE FIRST OBJECT WAS A WEATHER BALLOON THAT VEERED OFF COURSE, BUT U-S OFFICIALS SAY THEY’VE RECOVERED MOST OF THE CRAFT’S ANTENNA ARRAY WHICH THEY SAY WAS CERTAINLY USED FOR SURVEILLANCE.