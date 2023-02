CONSTRUCTION CONTINUES ON MMCRU SCHOOL PROJECT

CONSTRUCTION IS CONTINUING ON NEW BUILDINGS IN THE MARCUS MERIDEN CLEGHORN REMSEN UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT.

SCHOOL SUPERINTENDANT DAN BARKEL SAYS THE DISTRICT BROKE GROUND ON CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL LAST FALL AND A NEW COMMUNITY DAYCARE.

THE DEADLINE FOR THE DAYCARE AND ELEMENTARY IS THIS FALL:

THE SCHOOL OFFICES WILL BE READY FIRST, AND BARKEL SAYS THERE IS ALSO WORK HAPPENING SOON WITH THE HIGH SCHOOL:

THAT INVOLVES RELOCATING SOME CLASSES AS PART OF THE REMODELING OF THE HIGH SCHOOL IN MARCUS:

THE TOTAL COST OF THE CONSTRUCTION ON THE THREE PROJECTS IS AROUND 23 MILLION DOLLARS.