STEINS & VINES ATTENDEES SAMPLE LOCAL BREWS & WINE

POWELL BROADCASTING HELD IT’S 8TH ANNUAL STEINS AND VINES EVENT SATURDAY AFTERNOON AT THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER.

SINCE THE EVENT BEGAN, CLOSE TO $60,000 HAS BEEN AWARDED TO LOCAL CHARITIES.

THIS YEAR’S RECIPIENTS WERE THE COSMOPOLITAN CLUB OF SIOUXLAND AND THE RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE.

THE KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS ALSO PUT ON GAMES AT THE EVENT TO RAISE FUNDS FOR THE SPECIAL OLYMPICS.

STEINS AND VINES IS A BEER, WINE, SELTZER, AND SODA TASTING EVENT PUT ON BY POWELL BROADCASTING IN SIOUX CITY WITH VENDORS FROM ALL OVER THE TRI-STATE AREA TAKING PART.

ALL ATTENDEES RECEIVE A SOUVENIR TASTING GLASS TO SAMPLE A VARIETY OF BEVERAGES, MANY BREWED AND PRODUCED LOCALLY.

VIP TICKETS SOLD OUT IN RECORD TIME THIS YEAR.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON STEINS AND VINES GO TO WWW.STEINSVINES.COM.