RICKETTS SPEAKS OUT ON “SPY BALLOONS”

SINCE A U.S. FIGHTER JET SHOT DOWN A CHINESE SPY BALLOON LAST WEEK, THERE HAVE BEEN DAILY SIGHTINGS OR RADAR ALERTS REGARDING UNKNOWN OBJECTS OVER U.S. AIRSPACE.

ONE MORE WAS OVER ALASKA LAST FRIDAY AND NEBRASKA U.S. SENATOR PETE RICKETTS REACTED TO THE PENTAGON’S ANNOUNCEMENT THAT THE U.S. SHOT DOWN A HIGH-ALTITUDE OBJECT OVER ALASKA:

RICKETTS SAYS UNIDENTIFIED OBJECTS IN AMERICAN AIRSPACE ARE A SECURITY RISK THAT REQUIRE DECISIVE, URGENT ACTION, AND HE IS GRATEFUL THAT WAS THE DECISION MADE FRIDAY.

RICKETTS SAYS THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT SHOULD HAVE HAPPENED WITH THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY SURVEILLANCE BALLOON BEFORE IT CROSSED THROUGH THE HEART OF OUR COUNTRY.

A 3RD BALLOON WITH A TETHERED PAYLOAD WAS ALSO BROUGHT DOWN OVER THE CANADIAN YUKON AND ALERTS WERE ISSUED OVER MONTANA AND MICHIGAN OVER THE WEEKEND WITH A 4TH OBJECT TAKEN DOWN OVER LAKE HURON.