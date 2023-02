PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAS 1ST CASE OF FATAL DEER DISEASE

IOWA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES DEER BIOLOGIST, JACE ELLIOTT, SAYS TESTING DURING THE RECENT SEASON FOUND MORE CASES OF CHRONIC WASTING DISEASE IN THE STATE:

C-W-D CASES HAVE BEEN HEAVIER IN SOUTH-CENTRAL IOWA, PARTICULARLY WAYNE COUNTY. ELLIOTT SAYS THERE WERE SOME NEW COUNTIES ON THE C-W-D LIST THIS YEAR, INCLUDING ONE IN NORTHWEST IOWA:

HE SAYS THEY GENERALLY HOLD PUBLIC MEETINGS IN COUNTIES ONCE THE FIRST CASE OF C-W-D IS CONFIRMED.

C-W-D IS A DISEASE THAT IMPACTS THE ANIMAL’S BRAIN AND IS ALWAYS FATAL TO DEER.

THE IOWA D-N-R HAS BEEN TRACKING THE DISEASE SINCE IT WAS FIRST DISCOVERED IN THE STATE IN 2013.

Radio Iowa