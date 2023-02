NO MAJOR FLOOD CONCERNS ON UPPER MISSOURI RIVER REGION

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE’S FIRST LOOK AT THE POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING IN IOWA THIS SPRING SHOWS MOST OF THE STATE IN GOOD SHAPE.

HYDROLOGIST JEFF ZOGG SAYS EASTERN IOWA IS THE ONLY AREA RAISING CONCERN WITH THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER IN FAR EASTERN IOWA, WHERE THE RISK IS ABOVE NORMAL.

HERE IN WESTERN IOWA, MUCH OF THE AREA IS STILL CONSIDERED TO BE IN DROUGHT.

RYAN LARSEN OF THE U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERRS OFFICE IN OMAHA SAYS RUNOFF INTO THE MISSOURI RIVER BASIN CONTINUES TO LAG BEHIND NORMAL:

NOFLOOD1 OC……OF AVERAGE. :09

LARSEN SAYS THE LOW RUNOFF IS DUE TO A COMBINATION OF FACTORS:

NOFLOOD2 OC…….MOUNTAIN SNOWPACK MELTS :19

THE CORPS SAYS THERE IS ADEQUATE FLOOD STORAGE SPACE IN ALL THE UPSTREAM RESERVOIRS.

THE SECOND FLOOD OUTLOOK WILL BE RELEASED ON FEBRUARY 23RD AND THE THIRD AND FINAL SPRING FLOOD OUTLOOK WILL BE RELEASED ON MARCH 9TH.

Jerry Oster contributed to this story