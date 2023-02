KAUFMANN SAYS IOWA GOP WILL HAVE SECURE CAUCUS IN 2024

THE IOWA G-O-P’S CHAIRMAN SAYS THERE WILL BE LAYER UPON LAYER OF SAFEGUARDS FOR VOTING IN THE 2024 IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY’S CAUCUSES THAT WILL KICK OFF THE G-O-P’S PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN.

JEFF KAUFMANN WAS RECENTLY RE-ELECTED TO ANOTHER TERM AS CHAIRMAN OF THE REPUBLICAN PARTY OF IOWA.

HE ALSO LED THE PARTY DURING THE 2016 AND 2020 IOWA CAUCUSES.

THE DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE VOTED EARLIER THIS MONTH TO REPLACE THE IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY’S CAUCUSES AND HAVE THE SOUTH CAROLINA PRIMARY KICK-OFF VOTING AS DEMOCRATS SELECT A PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE.

KAUFMANN SAYS HE’S NOT READY TO GIVE UP ON IOWA DEMOCRATS SOMEHOW GETTING THAT DECISION REVERSED.

HE HAS ASSEMBLED A COMMITTEE TO CONSIDER WHAT NEEDS TO HAPPEN TO ENSURE AN IOWA VOTER DOESN’T PARTICIPATE IN THE IOWA G-O-P’S CAUCUSES AND IN THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY’S CAUCUSES, IF THEY’RE NOT ON THE SAME NIGHT.

KAUFMANN SAYS THE PRESSURE’S ON BECAUSE THERE WILL BE REPUBLICANS IN OTHER STATES LOBBYING TO END THE IOWA G-O-P’S FIRST IN THE NATION STATUS IF SOMETHING GOES WRONG HERE NEXT YEAR.

KAUFMANN MADE HIS COMMENTS DURING THIS PAST WEEKEND’S “IOWA PRESS” PROGRAM ON IOWA P-B-S.

